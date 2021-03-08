"Nature has power to move us in hard times" - photographer up at dawn every day during Covid-19

Local photographers have been describing how capturing nature in all its glory is helping them navigate their way through the pandemic.

Ann Fitzpatrick said: “Photography has been a passion of mine for many years.

"The Curragh is in my 5km so I have challenged myself to go out with my camera every morning at sunrise since the start of Covid-19 last year .

“Nature has had an uplifting and positive effect on me as a photographer during Lockdown.

"It has shown me that nature has a special power to move us in hard times.

“You can follow me on my daily shoots on Instagram @ann_fitz.

“Naas Photography Group has been very active since the beginning of Covid-19.

"We have club meetings every two weeks holding themed competitions and guest speakers through Zoom.”

Meanwhile another member of the Group, Clane resident Frank O'Shaughnessy captured his image, Evening Shadows, in Clane near Lidl in September.

He said: “I’m a member of Naas Photographers Group for the past few years which I find very helpful, encouraging and fun.”



