A woman seriously injured in Dublin city incident on January 20 has died

A woman in her forties, who was seriously injured in an incident on January 20 last while walking on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1, was pronounced dead at The Mater University Hospital today, February 3.

Gardaí await the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case.

A male juvenile arrested following this incident has been charged and before the Courts.

Gardaí previously appealed for any persons who may have witnessed the incident or who were in the vicinity of Custom House Quay, George's Dock, Harbourmaster Place or Connolly train station, Amiens Street, Dublin 1 between 9.15pm and 10.00pm on the night of Wednesday, January 20, to contact them.

They also asked that any individuals that may have camera footage of this incident or surrounding locations to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.