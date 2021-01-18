New Naas market could be located at historic site in the town

The historic potato market site in Naas should be developed as a town centre market venue.

Cllr Seamie Moore wants to know what progress Kildare County Council has made to acquire the old potato market near St David's Castle for this purpose and has tabled a question for tomorrow's meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

It is currently in private ownership and if purchased it could enable KCC to develop the site into a modern town centre market which could also house the weekly country market, which of late has been hosted at the Moat Theatre.

The potato market, located behind North Main Street and is accessed via the route between St David’s Castle and the Presbyterian church, is apart of the heritage of Naas.

The market dates back to the late 1700s and only moved from that location after the arrival of the Grand Canal to the town.