Nursing chief for Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Dublin hospitals says Covid-19 vaccination key to safety

Vaccination against Covid-19 works and is central to patient and hospital staff safety during the pandemic, according to the director of nursing for hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and three big Dublin hospitals has endorsed

Ms Eileen Whelan, Chief Director of Nursing at Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, endorsed vaccination as the hospital vaccination this week at hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas.

“Vaccinations work, and vaccination is key to ensuring patient and staff safety during the Covid 19 pandemic. Our vaccination teams have a wealth of experience across all our hospitals to commence the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. We would like to acknowledge all the work that has been undertaken so far and we will continue to build on our capacity to fully complete this programme ensuring our staff are fully protected,” she said.

The Dublin Midland Hospital Group also includes St James's, Tallaght, the Coombe and St Luke's hospital in Dublin.

Vaccination began in Tullamore on Wednesday and is due to start in Portlaoise and Naas on Thursday and Friday. It has already commenced at the two big Dublin hospitals.

The HSE says worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. It says only COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland.

The HSE says all COVID-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on its website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:

www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine

www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine

www.hpra.ie

www.who.int

www.ema.europa.eu/en