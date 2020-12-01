Damaged Naas town centre hoarding 'will be repaired'
Naas Shopping Centre
The hoarding at Fairgreen, Naas
Action will be taken to repair a damaged hoarding at Fairgreen Naas,
The wooden hoard at the corner of the entrance to Corban’s Lane is “very loose and is ready to fall”, Cllr Anne Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting.
She said people are complaining and there are fears that it will fall out on to the street.
However David Reel, district engineer, said that the new owner of Naas Shopping Centre has undertaken to carry out repairs at a number of locations associated with the centre.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on