Motoring: New Kia XCeed CUV is a crossover with style and substance

The all-new Kia XCeed is a new urban Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) from Kia Motors which combines compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging, and engaging handling of a hatchback.

A sporty alternative to traditional SUVs, the new CUV nevertheless offers comparable levels of space for occupants and luggage. The Kia XCeed engages drivers with its sporty handling and a comfortable, assured ride, while providing a more commanding view of the road ahead than a conventional hatchback.

The XCeed’s suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment features make it one of the most high-tech cars in the CUV class.

A PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle) has now joined the XCeed range, and offers exceptional fuel efficiency from its petrol engine, along with the benefit of being able to drive up to 54km on electic power alone.

Powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine (GDI) in combination with a 360V, 8.8kWh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery, the new Kia XCeed PHEV really does offer the best of both worlds.

Review Car

My review car was a new Kia XCeed PHEV in stylish Cosmos Blue metallic paint, which looked very stylish with its chrome coated front grille, satin finish belt line, and LED side repeater lamps on the door mirrors.

Externally, and from every angle, you can tell this is a crossover with a difference. A daring lower front grille and subtle satin chrome skid plate add extra excitement to the mix, while the car’s bold shape, and playful persona, clearly indicate that the new Kia XCeed is designed for drivers who live for the next thrill ahead.

Additionally, the XCeed’s rakish tailgate and sleek design hides an extremely practical and well packaged interior. Thanks to a wheelbase of 2,650mm, all occupants are treated to ample head, leg and elbow room, while a 291-litre boot (135-litres less than the XCeed petrol or diesel models due to the placement of the Lithium-Ion Polymer battery) ensures that passengers and their luggage can travel in comfort, and style.

There are lots of storage area throughout the cabin too, while supportive seats and an ergonomically-efficient dashboard completes the high quality look, and feel, of the interior.

The fastest you will be able to charge the Kia XCeed hybrid's battery is 3.3kW — a speed you'll see from a home wallbox or public charging point. A full top-up will take around two and a quarter hours at that speed, and while using a regular three-pin socket will take longer, you can still be assured of the car being fully charged overnight.

As with other Kia plug-in hybrid and electric cars, charging can be programmed to take advantage of cheaper overnight electricity tariffs.

On The Road

On the road, my review car admirably demonstrated how well its 265Nm of torque translates into terrific pulling power — even in high gears, providing the car with competent cruising ability, along with excellent refinement on the move too. Capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 11.0-seconds, the XCeed PHEV can reach a top speed of 188km/h, while returning a fuel consumption figure as low as 1.3l/100km on a combined driving cycle.

Overall ride comfort is great, while the car retains its composure through bends, and when driving over speed ramps or uneven surfaces. The raised ride height of the new XCeed, along with its rugged off-road appearance and striking good looks, will certainly appeal to families looking for a crossover with style and substance in equal measure.

Low running costs promise to be a huge benefit too, with an annual road tax disc costing just €170.

Pricing

The new Kia XCeed was created to exceed expectations in the highly competitive CUV market, and the addition of the PHEV powertrain adds a new dimesion of desirability to the package.

Priced at just €28,450 (inclusive of current PHEV incentives) it offers outstanding value for money too. Kia’s comprehensive 7-Year/150,000km warranty comes as standard across the entire Kia passenger car range, while an 7-Year/150,000km battery warranty is also standard.

Contact Dunleas of Kilcullen on 045 481299