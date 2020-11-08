Kildare Property Watch: Charming stone cottage between Naas and Blessington

Maple Cottage is situated between Naas and Blessington in the townland of Newtown Great, Eadestown. This traditional stone built cottage has been fully restored and extended, adding modern benefits and comforts while retaining old world appeal. Attention has been paid to every detail creating a home filled with warmth and character.

Convenience

It is located 10 minutes drive to Naas and eight to Blessington. The M7 and the rail link at Sallins are also easily accessible.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this property briefly comprises living room, study, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, pantry, utility, bathroom, hallway, bedroom, bathroom and loft bedroom.

The property extends to 113m2 and is on a site of 0.49 of acre approximately.

The asking price is €305,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.