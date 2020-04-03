Clark Recruitment launches Keep Kildare Working initiative in response to Covid-19

In response to this COVID-19 crisis, Clark have co-ordinated the Keep Kildare Working Initiative.

Working in partnership, Clark is bringing together local expertise and practical supports to help both employers and employees stay connected. We have developed a suite of practical guidelines and webinars for both Employers and Employees.

Clark is offering complimentary Career Coaching and Career Tools to job seekers and complimentary Practical HR and Business Advice to Employers. We also want to connect Kildare based employers with the talented Kildare-based workforce.

All these resources are available at: http://www.clark.ie/services/keep-kildare-working

We’d love to hear from you so please contact us at keepkildareworking@clark.ie.

Deirdre Coghlan Murray, Managing Director Clark, said: "This unprecedented crisis brings out the best in us.

"Our creativity, our resilience and our innovation is needed now more than ever. Let’s share. Let’s connect. Let’s keep Kildare working.

"We want to thank the professionals who have contributed to this initiative: John Gorman, Sunflower HR, Linda Gilryan Essential Health & Safety, Sasha Kerins, Grant Thornton, Tim Dooley and the team at Dooley Insurance Group, Sam Murray, Linked Finance, Clodagh Hughes, Bank of Ireland, Aislinn De Barra, AIB and Kildare Chamber."

About Clark:



Established in 1998, Clark is a multi-award winning Recruitment & HR Services Company based in Naas, Co Kildare. With an innovative spirit, solutions focused approach and the human touch, we partner with our clients to project manage Recruitment & Selection, Managed Services and Executive Coaching & Development. Our success is a combination of our ambitious, strategic vision and our dedicated team who work passionately to provide an award winning service daily. Our business is underpinned by three core values: professionalism, integrity and a focus on people. To discuss how we can partner with you to provide the best possible solutions please contact us at www.clark.ie or by calling 045 881 888.

See a video of Clark here: https://youtu.be/ztIyqT3g79k