The Irish Kidney Association postpones organ donor awareness week due to the rise of Covid-19

Irish Kidney Association (IKA) has postponed organ donor awareness week amid Covid-19 rise in Ireland.

The week was scheduled to take place from March 28 - April 4, 2020, as volunteers were equipped with organ donor cards and forget-me-not flowers.

The IKA has over 5000 transplanted and dialysis patients that are regarded as to be higher risk personnel as this category o people endure a higher rate of mortality from Covid-19 than the general public.

The group aim to refocus their donation efforts to online platforms, as their "overall priority is to keep our patients and carers as safe as possible" according to Mark Murphy, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) as volunteers are ask not to take to the streets to raise funds.

Murphy continued to outline that "the situation around the management of our cohort of patients within our healthcare system in these unprecedented times is uncertain. Patients should be prepared for changes to their normal routines as alterations on how their treatment and transport is managed. These decisions may be personally difficult to accept."

On Saturday March 14, Beaumont Hospital sequestered the Irish Kidney Association's Renal Support Centre in Dublin which is located beside the hospital and provides free accommodation, with 13 ensuite bedrooms, to kidney patients and their families who travel from around the country for hospital appointments, treatment and transplants.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone.



The public are encouraged to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and can Freetext KIDNEY to 50300 to donate €4. They can also donate through the Irish Kidney Association’s website https://ika.ie/make-a- contribution/