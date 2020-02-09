KWWSPCA warn of new regulations re the sale/supply of animals

KWWSPCA which has an animal rescue centre based near Athgarvan, warns that new regulations came into force on 1 February, 2020 regarding the sale of animals.

"This will hopefully help to control the sale, supply and advertising of pet animals" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"Anyone who sells or supplies more than six pet animals in a calendar year must now be registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and obtain a registration number. Their premises must also be registered".

When a pet is advertised, the new registration number or the charity number, if it is being advertised by a charity such as the KWWSPCA, and in the case of dogs, its microchip number must be included, she noted.

"There are other regulations such as the minimum age at which an animal can be sold.

"We hope this will restrict some of the illegal and cruelty practices with regard to the breeding and sale of dogs and cats and other small pets. Here is Shay, a dog we are trying to rehome and, as you can see in our information about Shay, our Charity mumber and his microchip number are now included".

Sally appealed to viewers NOT to buy animals from anyone who does not adhere to the new guidelines and standards.

In the meantime, the KWWSPCA is trying to find a home for Shay (photographed above).

"We have featured Shay before but he still has not found his forever home" said Sally.

"Shay is a two year old male collie cross who is living at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan but he is a bit down and really wants a family of his own. He is affectionate, loves to play with a ball and loves cuddles in our kitchen. He walks very well on the lead and loves his walks.

"But he does not like other dogs very much and he would not suit a home where there are cats. We think a home in the countryside would be most suitable and we also feel that Shay would benefit from a home where he has something to occupy his mind such as ‘work’ or some sort of agility training.

"He would not do well if left on his own for long periods of time (he is house trained). Shay is neutered, microchipped (972274000301121) and vaccinated and you can meet him at our shelter, Monday to Saturday, from 1 - 3pm".

The KWWSPCA ask for a minimum €150 donation to partly offset veterinary expenses; a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is a must. A home visit applies.

Please contact 087 127 9835 or email kwwspca@gmail.com for more information (registered charity number CHY 6280).

Next KWWSPCA charity event: monster book sale on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February, 2020, from 11am-5pm in the Town Hall/Heritage Centre, Kilcullen. Books, DVDs and children’s books on sale.