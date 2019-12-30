KWWSPCA welcomes €25,000 grant for animal support services

The KWWSPCA, located at premises near Athgarvan, Co Kildare, would like to thank the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for its grant of €25,000 to the society to help towards the cost of its work.

"This grant is very much appreciated and will be put to very good use" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"The grant was confirmed just before Christmas, and is the same amount as the previous year (€25, 000 but it is most welcome albeit it only covers about 12% of our annual expenditure".

The society has been intensively fundraising over the past year as the landlord gave notice of intention to sell. An Bórd Pleanála recently overrode a decision by Kildare County Council for immediate evacuation.

KCC had refused the society planning permission to continue operating at the current premises, on the grounds of poor sight lines exiting the sanctuary premises.

However, the society are aware that the landlord could give notice to sell at any moment so fundraising is ongoing.