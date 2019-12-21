Two fatalities occur in separate traffic accidents today

Tragically, the Garda Press Office reports two fatal road accidents over the past 24 hours.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 12.30pm on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at the N55, at Corduff, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was removed to Cavan General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further injuries were reported. The road was closed while an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A second fatal single vehicle road traffic collision occured earlier thia am at Ballyfermot, at approx. 6.30am.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal single vehicle collision which occurred on the Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot Dublin 10.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the city morgue where a post mortem will be completed at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene. The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

May they rest in peace, amen, a sad Christmas for at least two families.