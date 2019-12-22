Naas hairdresser celebrates 30 years in business

One of the longest established and best known businesses in Naas has celebrated a milestone.

Naas native and former St Mary’s College student Liz Bergin recently marked 30 years in business in the county town.

Liz first started her business on the Kilcullen Road in 1989.

And she moved in 1999 to Unit 2 at St Davids House, just off North Main Street, where she has traded for the last 20 years.

The salon offers everything in hair care from cutting and restyling to perming, colouring and highlighting to the latest addition to the services - tape extensions. Appointments can be made from Tuesday to Saturday.

Pictured on the right (l to r) are: Ella Mahon, Bernadette Corrigan, Mary Corbally, Liz Bergin, Lorna Carney, Marie O'Brien and Margaret Dooley