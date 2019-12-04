Delays at Port Tunnel, and several spots along the N7

Traffic on the N7 stretch between Naas and Dublin, has delays between J7 Kill and Newlands Cross with traffic slowest at J6 Castlewarden and then at J4 Rathcoole.

There’s heavy traffic on the M1/Port Tunnel route, vehicles are being held back at the entrance to the southbound bore for intermittent periods due to a build up at the Port end of the tunnel.

The N81 is quite slow inbound towards Citywest as you head down the Embankment.

Traffic on the M50 southbound is very busy from J4 Ballymun down to J12 Firhouse. No major delays so far for northbound traffic.