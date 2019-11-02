Operation Surround: two motorists arrested by Gardaí for driving while intoxicated

Two motorists have been arrested and over 600 were tested for driving while intoxicated during an overnight high visibility traffic operation in Naas, Co Kildare.

The initiative known as ‘Operation Surround’ involves a series of high visibility MIT (mandatory intoxicant testing) checkpoints carried out simultaneously at key locations.

Last night’s operation was led by Roads Policing units based in Co Kildare supported by local uniformed and drugs units.

During the operation a total of 20 checkpoints were carried out at locations in Robertstown, Clane, Kilcullen and Naas.

In excess of 600 motorists were breath tested resulting in two arrests for driving while intoxicated (one for alcohol and one for drugs). One car was seized for no insurance, a Taxi was impounded for dangerous defects and 15 other minor road traffic offences were reported.