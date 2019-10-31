Limited availability for Network Ireland Kildare Gala Charity Luncheon

This year's charity gala luncheon hosted by Network Ireland Kildare will benefit Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity founded to assist parents and extended family who are caring for a child with serious illness, to be held on November 22 in Killashee Hotel are selling out fast.

“We are delighted to announce that world-renowned soprano Celine Byrne will be treating attendees to a performance along with John Forde, the Piano Man" said Tara Lane, Network Ireland Kildare PRO. Celine is fresh from her concert with José Carreras in Bangkok in the presence of the King and Queen of Thailand last week.”

“There are also exciting additions to the list of auction and raffle prizes which will be announced in the coming weeks, so follow Network Ireland Kildare Branch on social media to keep up to date with the news. Aubrey McCarthy will 'perform' the auction again this year, and we're all looking forward to his entertaining auctioneering style!"

Last year's charity lunch raised €33,000 in aid of Tiglin, a rehabilitation service in Ireland, founded by Kildare men, Aubrey McCarthy and Phil Thompson. The amount raised was the highest ever achieved by the Kildare branch of Network Ireland.

Emma Murphy, President Kildare Network with Mick Rochford, co-founder of Aoibheann's Pink Tie

“There are still sponsorship opportunities available and we would be very grateful for donations to this very deserving charity. If you are unable to attend but would like to support the event, you can make a donation or purchase a ticket for the raffle for just €5, and will be in with a chance to win a beautiful hamper worth €500” said Network Ireland Kildare President, Emma Murphy.

Contact the branch via Facebook or Tara Lane on 087 978 9318.

The late Aoibheann to whom Aoibheann's Pink Tie is dedicated

About Network Ireland Kildare Branch: Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. With over 1140 members spread across 115 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch of Network Ireland is one of the most dynamic in Ireland, hosting monthly events ranging across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance. We also celebrate International Women’s Day in March, have our annual Business Awards Competition and our very successful Annual Charity lunch in November. We have over 140 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEO’s of large organisations and all are very welcome. Enquiries to Tara Lane PRO, at the number listed above.