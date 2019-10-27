Newbridge’s Pfizer factory applies for permission to make changes to building

Newbridge’s Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals has applied for planning permission for changes to its factory at Old Great Connell Road.

It wants to construct three additional solvent and waste storage tanks and is also looking for permission for a covered tanker loading/unloading structure and two extra tanker parking bays, three additional roof mounted stacks and additional roof mounted plant and equipment.

The three stacks are three metres high over the existing parapet height. It also wants the go ahead for the erection of a 28m replacement stack located to the south east corner of one of the existing buildings.

The plans also include minor elevational modifications to two buildings, including additional louvres. The works include road modifications, site works, minor modifications to existing services and pipebridges, and additional yard mounted plant and equipment. This application consists of a variation to a previously permitted development.

An Environment Impact Assessment Screening Report and a Natura Impact Statement accompany the application. A decision is due by November 27.