Contractors sought to build €30m State data centre in Kildare

The OPW have sought expressions of interest from contractors for the construction of the €30 million State data centre at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge, according to Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg.

Contractors have until October 11 to indicate that they wish to be considered for the project. Following this process it is envisaged that five main contractors will be invited to submit tenders.

Welcoming the move to get contractors lined up despite the fact that Kildare Co. Council is awaiting a response to a clarification of further information request in relation to planning for the State Data Centre, Mr Stagg stated it was important that the OPW moved the project forward in anticipation that planning will be granted once the clarification sought is supplied.

He said he expected the planning issue to be dealt with shortly as the issues were technical and with the request for contractors it looked likely that we could see construction starting on site at Backweston by the end of this year or early next year.