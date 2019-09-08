Welcome home for Newbridge Euro medal winner
Celebration: Setanta Boxing Academy honour Esther Lambe
Esther with some of her supporters on her return to Setanta Boxing Academy
Newbridge boxer Esther Lambe of Setanta Boxing Academy recently returned home to a hero’s welcome after winning a European silver medal.
Esther had represented Ireland at the European school boy/girl championships in Tbilisi, Georgia in August.
Esther put on some outstanding displays of boxing on route to claiming a silver medal, where she only lost out on a 3/2 split decision in the final bringing her Ukrainian opponent right to the wire.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on