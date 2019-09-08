Welcome home for Newbridge Euro medal winner

Newbridge boxer Esther Lambe of Setanta Boxing Academy recently returned home to a hero’s welcome after winning a European silver medal.

Esther had represented Ireland at the European school boy/girl championships in Tbilisi, Georgia in August.

Esther put on some outstanding displays of boxing on route to claiming a silver medal, where she only lost out on a 3/2 split decision in the final bringing her Ukrainian opponent right to the wire.