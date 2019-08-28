Kildare Park Run aims to attract more walkers

Royal Canal Kilcock Parkrun hopes a new initiative will break down any remaining barriers for walkers participating at Parkrun.

"Walkers are always welcome at parkrun,” says John Ryan, event director with Royal Canal Kilcock Parkrun.

“So our Park Walk initiative is to help break down any remaining barriers for walkers by providing an atmosphere they are comfortable in.

“Surveys have shown that fear of being last or standing out as unfit, alongside the associated embarrassment, are the biggest barriers Park Walk is aiming to remove,” he explained.

“In March, after a successful pilot, we carried out Park Walk at parkrun across all our 5k parkrun events in Ireland. It was a great success, with increased participants walking and lots of positive feedback throughout.

“Teaming up with The Irish Heart Foundation and Get Ireland Walking again we’re proud to inform you that Park Walk is coming back, starting on September 7 for a six week period.

“As before, by marketing Park Walk for a fixed time period we will hope to attract walkers of all abilities by providing them with peer support during parkrun.

Read also: Submissions due by Thursday for Magee Barracks development

“We also know by research that once you attend your first parkrun then the fear element is greatly reduced."

Park Walk is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. It is a free, timed, 5km walk/jog/run. It is free to register and once registered a person can participate in any parkrun at home or abroad.

For registration click here.

Park walk will be taking place at the three parkruns in County Kildare, Royal Canal Kilcock, Castletown Celbridge, and Naas. Each event starts with a welcome and safety briefing at 9.20 and walk/run starts at 9.30 every Saturday.