Submissions due by Thursday for Magee Barracks development

All submissions to the council regarding a large housing plan for the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare town must be lodged by 4pm on Thursday.

Locals gathered at a public meeting in Kildare Town last week to discuss the massive development for the ex military location.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Suzanne Doyle who called the meeting last week said up to €30,000 may be needed to pay for a judicial review in the High Court if An Bord Pleanála grants permission for the project.

The main concerns are that there is not enough employment and leisure facilities in the Magee site and in the town for the potential influx of 1,000 new residents. Other areas of concern include the absence of a comprehensive traffic management or movement plan for the town and lack of medical, educational and recreational facilities to support the proposed development.

Planning permission was sought for 375 homes comprising 185 houses and 190 apartments, three shops, a café and creche on an 11 hectare plot.

The planning application was lodged on July 26 with An Bord Pleanála (ABP) under the new Strategic Housing Development process and a decision is due to be made before November 14.

Dublin-based Ballymount Properties Ltd have upscaled the original designs rejected by ABP last year to include more than 100 more homes - from 264 units to 375 units of varying sizes - and have also increased the number of Barracks building to be demolished from 16 to 17.

Councillors will also discuss the issue at the next local Municipal District meeting on September 18 and the Council's Chief Executive must submit a report to ABP the following day.

