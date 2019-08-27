Newbridge residents annoyed over rail station path closure plan

Plans to close a pathway providing a route to the train station in Newbridge have been criticised.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The narrow pathway runs parallel to the rail line and is used by residents living in Mount Carmel, College Orchard, College Farm and the Rosconnell area as a shortcut to the station.

Recently signs were erected by Irish Rail adjacent to the footpath advising that “this unauthorised walkway will be closed from September 2019.”

Mount Carmel resident Pat Walshe said a closure of the route will mean many more people will have to drive to the station “which goes against everything that is going on environmental wise.”

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny said the pathway is the property of the company and no right of way exists.

He also said concerns had been expressed about anti-social behaviour there from the county council and some local residents.