Details announced of inaugural Kildare Sports Ability Day

The inaugural Kildare Sports Ability Day was launched at the Crossings Motor Centre, Naas

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Maynooth University and aims to promote all disability sport activities available across county Kildare with lots of come-and-try sessions and information stands available for people to come along and enjoy activities.

Speaking at the launch Pádraig Healy, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Kildare Sports Partnership said “we are really excited about Kildare’s first Sports Ability Day that takes place from 11am to 1:30pm at Phoenix Sports Centre, Maynooth University.

"There will be a sensory room on site and admission is free of charge. We are delighted to have the support of Crossings Toyota who have come on board as headline sponsor for the event. Kildare Sports Ability Day will take place as part of County Kildare Social Inclusion Week and The European Week of sport.”

In attendance were Paralympic wheelchair athlete Patrick Monahan who recently reached the qualifying standard in the marathon for the Tokyo Paralympic games.

Special Olympics athlete Conor Byrne who won two medals at the World Games in Abu Dhabi in equestrian earlier this year. Also in attendance to support the event were players from the Chill Dara Foxes adapted tag rugby team and athletes from St John of Gods services.

“Crossings Toyota Naas is delighted to be sponsoring Kildare’s first ever Sports Ability Event in September. This is a fantastic sporting event that brings together athletes and trainers from all over the county," marketing executive at Crossings Toyota Sinead O’Brien said.

Toyota Ireland is the Official Partner of the 2020 Paralympic Games and here at Crossings, mobility and inclusivity are at the core of what we do. We are inspired by the great work going on around us in preparation for the event by all of the organisations, teams and individuals involved.

Kildare Sports Ability Day will take place on Saturday, September 28 from 11am to 1:30pm at Phoenix Sports Centre, Maynooth University.

This event is suitable for people with a disability, parents, teachers, students, and anyone with an interest in sport for all abilities.

For details, click here or contact Pádraig Healy at pshealy@kildarecoco.ie or 087 2859493.