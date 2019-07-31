Kildare Biotech Company Announces Expansion of US Sales Team

Equilume , an Kildare based biotech company offering lighting solutions for the international equine industry, recently announced the expansion of its USA team, to meet significant new sales opportunities identified in the North American market.

Equilume is a leader in the research and development of light therapy solutions to assist the global horse industry in maximising reproductive efficiency and performance.

It intends to further expand the USA sales team in the coming months as demand grows for the company’s Equilume Light Mask and the Equilume Stable Light products.

Headquartered in Naas, the company was established by Dr Barbara Murphy in 2012 as a spin-out from University College Dublin’s (UCD) School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Equilume has appointed Michael Lindsey to the newly created position of National Account Manager for North America and Michael Hardy, as Territory Manager for Eastern USA. They will both now work with Stephanie Standridge, the company’s current Territory Manager for Central and Western USA, in the development and growth of opportunities across the continent.

Michael Lindsey, a keen horseman living in Texas, brings a wealth of equine knowledge and twenty years of experience in the animal health industry as a national sales manager for a global animal nutrition company.

Michael Hardy, born in Northern Ireland, and now based in Lexington, Kentucky, has a strong equine background. He grew up on a stud farm Co. Down, graduated with a BSc in Equine Science (from the University of Limerick) and is a graduate of the the Godolphin Flying Start management and leadership training programme, which specialises in the international Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

Commenting on the recent announcement Norbert McDermott, Chairman, Equilume said, “As a global leader in light therapy solutions for the equine industry these appointments strengthen and extend our ability to reach broader markets. Having recently spent some time with the team in the USA, I am excited about the new opportunities for Equilume provided by the added knowledge, experience and diverse equine backgrounds of Michael Lindsey and Michael Hardy.”

