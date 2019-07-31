Mainly dry day ahead with temperatures expected to rise to 22 degrees

The weather forecast for today, Wednesday July 31 for Ireland reveals it will be mainly dry today with just a few isolated showers.

According to Met Eireann, cloud amounts will vary, with some bright or sunny spells at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees are expected while winds will be generally light.

The national weather forecaster says it will be dry tonight with some cloud and clear spells. A few mist patches may develop towards dawn. Lowest temperatures will range 9 to 11 degrees.

The pollen forecast for today is moderate while the solar UV index is moderate to high.