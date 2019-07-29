Kildare Emergency Services raise €5,804 at Blue Light Fight Night event

The Emergency Services in Kildare came together last month Saturday, 15 June 2019 to host a White Collar Boxing Competition in aid of the HOPE(D) Charity based in Newbridge.

Members from An Garda Síochána, The Fire Service, The Ambulance Service and The Civil Defense fought in this event which was held in the Osprey Hotel, Naas.

As a result of the event a check for €5,804 was handed over recently at Naas Garda Station.

Pictured above

From Front: Darragh Horgan and Garda Mairead Whitely

Back from left: Martin Egan (Civil Defence), Garda Mark Ryan, Superintendent Oliver Henry and Johnny Edmunds (Kildare Fire Service).

