Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for an unsettled week with periods of rain, showers and some dry and bright spells with temperatures hovering around the 20 degree mark.

The weather forecast for the Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for rain in north and west Ulster to ease through the morning, breaking up into showers by the afternoon. Elsewhere, a mix of cloud and sunny spells and scattered showers. Cloud will thicken in the south through the day with outbreaks of rain arriving over southern parts of the country during the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 and 20 degrees in mainly light variable breezes, which will become northerly in the evening.

Cloudy and wet for much of the country overnight as outbreaks of rain spread northwards, but parts of the north and east will stay dry. The rain will break up into showers towards dawn. Overnight lows of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is for a showery day, with risk of heavy or possibly thundery downpours in parts of midlands, east and south. Somewhat drier and brighter in the west and northwest, especially later in the day. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, but they will be fresh at times along south and southeast coasts.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty for Wednesday and Thursday at present. Some solutions supporting high pressure building over the western half of the country, yielding mainly dry and settled conditions with any showers largely confined to southern and eastern coastal counties. Other solutions support low pressure influence dominating over much of the country, bringing further showers or longer spells of rain, especially to eastern areas.

At this stage, the further outlook is that low pressure seems likely to be the most dominant influence, although there is low confidence in the detail