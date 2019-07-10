Kildare Chamber says businesses must actively prepare for worst case Brexit scenario

Following yesterday’s publication of the revised Brexit contingency action plan from the Irish Government, Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber is urging businesses to prepare for a highly possible 'no-deal' outcome this October.

“Yesterday’s revised contingency action plan was published as a result of the lack of action being taken, or likely to be taken in the next few weeks, in Westminster to remove the threat of a disruptive and damaging 'no-deal' scenario for the UK's departure from the EU, as we move closer to the end of October deadline," he said.

"The threat of a 'no-deal' scenario remains a dire prospect for which businesses in Ireland need to consciously prepare."

He said businesses must continue to examine and strengthen their existing models of operation against the possible impacts of a 'no-deal' scenario and make use of every opportunity and resource which is available.

This includes registering for an EORI number, reviewing supply chains and seeking specialised customs advice.

"It is hugely important that Kildare companies register (particularly those business who are importers) for an EORI number, register for VAT and speak to a customs clearance agent. We are aware of several companies in Kildare who have not yet registered for an EORI number," he added.

"While there continues to be a strong focus on our exporters, businesses involved in importing, or dependent on imports, must also consider their exposure to 'no-deal' threats and the additional tariffs, delays and administrative costs of the UK operating under WTO rules for trade.

"As illogical as a 'no-deal' situation appears, it simply must be taken as a credible prospect and preparations for its economic shock to Ireland's businesses and all-island economy must be prepared for."