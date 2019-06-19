Gardai appeal for information on missing Ballyfermot man

Gardaí in Ballyfermot are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Dennis Costigan who is missing from his home in Ballyfermot, since June 13.

Dennis was last seen when he left Tallaght Hospital at approximately 2pm on Thursday afternoon June 13.

He is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build with mousey brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Dennis was wearing when he went missing.

Any information on Dennis's whereabouts should be report to Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 - 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.