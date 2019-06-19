A good day ahead for County Kildare on the weather front

Met Eireann says it will be dry in midland eastern and southern areas for much of the morning with sunny spells, cloudier in the west and north with scattered showers. Showers will become more widespread this afternoon with a few heavy downpours in places. Highest temperatures ranging 14 to 18 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Showers will gradually become confined to western and northern counties overnight with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in light or moderate southwest winds.