UPDATE: Kildare man and Dublin man are found dead in air crash this morning

A County Kildare community is uniting in grief with a Dublin community this morning following the deaths of two men in a light air crash yesterday evening.

Read also: Two men die in tragic Kildare light aircraft crash

Following reports of two men missing yesterday,a search was carried out by Gardaí and with the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116, the aircraft was located this morning at 4.30am.

Two fire brigades from Co Kildare were deployed and arrived at approximately 4.40am.

Two men, one 70-year-old and the other in his mid 50s were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Martin Walker will brief the media at the Garda cordon at the crash site at 2pm.