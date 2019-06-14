Two men die in tragic Kildare light aircraft crash

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash that occurred at Belan, Moone, Athy, yesterday evening, Thursday, June 13.

A search was carried out by Gardaí and with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116 the aircraft was located this morning Friday, 14 June, 2019 at 4.30am

The men aged 70 years and late 50s were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.