Leixlip water supply back to normal after repairs concluded yesterday evening

The water supply is back to normal in Leixlip after repairs were carried out yesterday.

Irish Water, in partnership with Kildare County Council, successfully repaired the major pipe burst that occurred in Leixlip close to the Garda Station yesterday morning.

In a statement yesterday evening it said: "It may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties as water refills the network. However, after a disruption to supply some properties may experience air locks and information on how to deal with this can be found on our website here."

Water tankers, provided by Irish Water and the council remained in place at the River Forest Shopping Centre yesterday evening and at the Church car park on Station Road.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers," it said.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website."