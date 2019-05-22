Whitewater Shopping Centre plans new small extension

Whitewater Shopping Centre has applied for planning permission for a small extension to its building in Newbridge.

It wants to build a new single storey glazed customer lobby measuring 55 sq.m. The application was lodged on May 17 and has yet to be validated by Kildare County Council.

This is a process that occurs with every planning application that is submitted to the local authority. It has to make sure all the documentation is in order before the application can be processed.