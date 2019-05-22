Number of stray dogs seized in Athy as part of Kildare garda and dog warden operation

A number of stray dogs were seized by Kildare County Council's dog wardens as part of a joint garda operation in Athy yesterday.

Athy Gardaí and Kildare County Council's Dog Wardens Service carried out the operation in the Dun Brinn area.

"A number of stray dogs were seized. Stray dogs are a nuisance, a health hazard and can be dangerous. Please keep you dogs under control," said gardai.