Number of stray dogs seized in Athy as part of Kildare garda and dog warden operation

Dog wardens

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Number of stray dogs seized in Athy as part of Kildare garda and dog warden operation

The operation in Athy yesterday Picture: Kildare garda facebook page

A number of stray dogs were seized by Kildare County Council's dog wardens as part of a joint garda operation in Athy yesterday. 

Read also: PICTURES: Do you own any of these items seized by gardaí?

Athy Gardaí and Kildare County Council's Dog Wardens Service carried out the operation in the Dun Brinn area.

"A number of stray dogs were seized. Stray dogs are a nuisance, a health hazard and can be dangerous. Please keep you dogs under control," said gardai. 