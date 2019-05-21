Five Kildare men to take part in All Ireland Sheep Shearing Competition this weekend

All roads lead to Cashel for the All Ireland Sheep Shearing Championships this weekend on Saturday, 25 and Sunday, 26 May.

Sunday’s shearing will be a busy and entertaining affair, playing host to over 1,000 sheep, with five shearing competitions held over the two days. Kildare shearers will compete alongside over 100 other shearing specialists to take the All Ireland crown and go forward to compete in the World Championships.

Kildare will be represented by:

· Pat Corrigan of the Curragh

· John Corrigan and Edward Cahill in Kilcullen

· Kevin Burke and Shane Carroll, Castledermott

· Rathangan’s Matt Murphy and Matthew Murphy

· Ben Lynch, Naas

The festival will take place in Cashel Rugby Club in Cashel town, Co. Tipperary. The main family festival will take place on Sunday where there will be Animal Health Village, a Food Village, as well as plenty of fun activities for young children amongst many other attractions. On the Saturday night, there will be live music and food as well as the entertaining Bulmers Speed Shearing competition.

The festival will be open on Saturday from 2pm until late and on Sunday from 8am until 6pm.

For queries, contact John Crosse on 086 6065666.