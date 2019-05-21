Kildare town 187 home site is up for sale with guide price of rice of €6.5 million

A site in Kildare town with planning permission for 187 homes has been put up for sale with a guide price of €6.5 million.

Coonan Property have been instructed to offer for sale by tender a first class ‘ready to go’ development opportunity — approximatley 22.7 acres with full planning permission for 187 units.

The tender date is Thursday June 27. The subject property was granted planning permission by Kildare County Council in April 2018 for the residential development of townhouses, semi-detached and detached units. The development is located on the northern side of Kildare in an area known as Southgreen.

The site is the only major residential development opportunity in Kildare town which is currently ready for development and with the benefit of access to all services. The lands are sited approximately 600 metres from the train station, with the Kildare Community School to the immediate north of the lands and Kildare Town Centre to the south. The property is being guided at a keen price of €6.5 million.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property commented: “we anticipate strong demand for this property as it seems to be exactly what the market is looking for, with many builders and developers looking to capitalise on the current housing demand from commuters within the greater Dublin area”.

For further information contact Coonan Property at 01 628 6128 or info@coonan.com