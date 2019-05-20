Man arrested in connection with alleged Newbridge growhouse to appear in Kildare court

A man in his mid-40s who was detained at Newbridge Garda Station after the seizure of drugs at an alleged growhouse in the Rosconnell area of the town yesterday afternoon, Sunday, May 19 is set to appear at Naas District Court this afternoon to face charges relating to the alleged find.

The man was arrested following Garda investigations and a search at a house in Rosconnell.

It will be alleged that a quantity of cannabis was seized at different stages of growth, with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000 (subject to analysis).

Read also: Man arrested after large drugs seizure at Newbridge growhouse