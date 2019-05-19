Upgrade to bus stops needed on Kilcullen Road, Naas

Bus stops on either side of the Kilcullen Road need to be properly marked.

Kildare County Council is to pursue the issue with the National Transport Authority, which is seeking signs or poles at the entrance to the Esmondale residential area on both sides of the road.

According to Kildare County Council the NTA is engaging with the council’s roads section about upgrading bus stop poles at a number of locations throughout the county.

This upgrade relates to standardising bus stop infrastructure in tandem with the new bus contracts being awarded by the NTA.

And as part of this, KCC said it will bring the issue raised regarding the stops at Esmondale to the NTA’s attention. Buses currently stop in the area informally. This has been ongoing for a number of years now and it is understood that other bus drivers using the rote, which brings cars and buses to the education complex at Piper’s Hill, are not opposed to the proposal.

The Kilcullen Road campus is home to three schools with a combined enrolment of almost 1,500 students and pupils.

The nearby Killashee multi denominational national school is not part of the campus but it also attracts some traffic to the area.