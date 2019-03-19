Newbridge Industrial Fitness present over €7,000 to young Kildare boy battling cancer
Odhran Staunton's treatment
Pa Tierney, together with members of Newbridge Industrial Fitness, presents a cheque for €7,723 to Ebony, young Odhran, and Paul Staunton
A Newbridge gym has rowed in behind a fundraising drive to raise money for a young Kildare boy's cancer treatment.
Odhrán Staunton Doherty is fighting bladder cancer. Having first being diagnosed at the age of two, the three year-old boy is travelling to France for specialised treatment.
Pa Tierney, together with members of Newbridge Industrial Fitness, presented a cheque for €7,723 to Ebony, young Odhran, and Paul Staunton, from the proceeds of their recent 100k Run Challenge.
The presentation took place last Saturday morning, March 16.
So far, over €20,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up by his grandfather Paul.
