Newbridge Industrial Fitness present over €7,000 to young Kildare boy battling cancer

A Newbridge gym has rowed in behind a fundraising drive to raise money for a young Kildare boy's cancer treatment.

Odhrán Staunton Doherty is fighting bladder cancer. Having first being diagnosed at the age of two, the three year-old boy is travelling to France for specialised treatment.

Pa Tierney, together with members of Newbridge Industrial Fitness, presented a cheque for €7,723 to Ebony, young Odhran, and Paul Staunton, from the proceeds of their recent 100k Run Challenge.

The presentation took place last Saturday morning, March 16.

So far, over €20,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up by his grandfather Paul.