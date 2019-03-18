National Transport body to address Kildare County Council
Authority has big say in Kildare road spending
Kildare County Council HQ
National transport body to address Kildare County Council
A presentation from the National Transport Authority will be made to Kildare County Council next Monday, March 25.
The presentation will be held at 12.00 noon at the Council headquarters in Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, in advance of the March full council meeting in the afternoon.
The Council and councillors have a number of issues they want to raise with the the transport body.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on