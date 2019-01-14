Free kids club returns to Kildare shopping centre

The Whitewater Kid's Club is set to return this Thursday January 17. It will run each Thursday from 10.30am to 12.30pm for four weeks.

The Kids Club is free, catering for toddlers and children up to five years of age. Parents or guardians are required to accompany children at the Sports Lounge venue on the first floor of Whitewater Shopping Centre.

As part of the fun interactive series, children will get to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, including disco dancing, mini golf, a magic show and more.

Commenting on the Kid's Club Spring schedule, Whitewater Centre Manager Ingrid Ryan noted; “Our Free Kids’ Club is a great way to entertain and educate little ones free-of-charge and makes a trip to Whitewater a treat for children as well as their parents. Whitewater is a very family-focused shopping centre and we are delighted to offer this free family fun to our customers, especially at this time of year.”