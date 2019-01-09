Newbridge's Brú House pub has closed its doors

Brú House - the popular Newbridge pub, restaurant and music venue has closed its doors.

Located on George's Street, the management announced the closure of the premises on it's website. It said it was closed permanently as of January 1.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

The pub was renowned for its craft beers, Irish gastropub food. It also held functions and music gigs.