Newbridge's Brú House pub has closed its doors
Closed permanently since New Year's Day
Brú House is now closed
Brú House - the popular Newbridge pub, restaurant and music venue has closed its doors.
Located on George's Street, the management announced the closure of the premises on it's website. It said it was closed permanently as of January 1.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.
The pub was renowned for its craft beers, Irish gastropub food. It also held functions and music gigs.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on