Two food outlets at the Whitewater in Newbridge to close

Two outlets at the food court in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge are to close.

O’Brien’s Sandwich Bar and The Broadway Deli have announced that they are to cease trading.

O’Brien’s said it was a “very tough decision”, and thanked all their loyal customers and staff that have been there over the years.

The Broadway Deli said; “Due to rising costs and tough trading conditions we reluctantly have had to come to the decision to close our business in Whitewater SC permanently.”

They thanked the public for their custom over the years.

