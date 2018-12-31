Plans lodged for extension to Kilcullen's Cross and Passion Secondary School

Plans for the construction of a new temporary single storey prefabricated building have been lodged for the Cross and Passion Secondary School in Kilcullen.

The new building, if approved, will contain a Technology Room and Technology Preparation Room, a Science Laboratory and Preparation Room, an entrance lobby, and toilet accommodation.

There will also be new single storey canopies over walkways between the existing school buildings.

Submissions can be made by January 30 and a decision is due on February 20.