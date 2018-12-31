42 new houses given the green light for Rathangan

Rathangan is to get new housing estate with planning permission granted for 42 new homes at the Demesne.

The development will be built between the school gym and Conlan's motor dealership. The decision was made on December 17.

Oakway Homes has been given the go-ahead to build two detached two storey four-bed dwellings, 12 semi-detached two storey four-bed homes, 20 semi-detached two storey three-bed dwellings, four end terrace two storey three-bed dwellings and four mid terrace two storey two-beds.

The development will include a new recessed entrance, internal access roads, footpaths, foul and surface water sewers and the replacement of the existing security fencing with a new stone wall.



