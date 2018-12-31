Extra late night Kildare train services for New Year's Eve
Iarnrod Eireann have put on extra train services over the festive season and for New Year's Eve.
Late-night services will serve all stations on DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines, including Pearse to Kildare via Phoenix Park Tunnel on selected nights during the festive season
Monday 31st December (after New Year's Eve concerts)
01:20hrs and 02:55hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
00:50hrs and 02:50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
Today’s New Year’s Eve service arrangements: Check times before travel across the New Year period for service alterations, full details at https://t.co/OOP1iLHCiP PLUS Late night New Year’s Eve services for DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare lines https://t.co/kFmZJ5qHx7 pic.twitter.com/nlIAfqKugE— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 31, 2018
