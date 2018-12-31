Extra late night Kildare train services for New Year's Eve

Iarnrod Eireann have put on extra train services over the festive season and for New Year's Eve.

Late-night services will serve all stations on DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines, including Pearse to Kildare via Phoenix Park Tunnel on selected nights during the festive season

Monday 31st December (after New Year's Eve concerts)

01:20hrs and 02:55hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00:50hrs and 02:50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare