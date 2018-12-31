Car seized from learner driver after they tried to avoid Kildare Garda checkpoint

Kildare gardai seized a car which tried to avoid a checkpoint on the night of December 29.

Clane Roads Policing set up a checkpoint and noticed that a car that was coming towards them tried to turn around to avoid them.

They stopped the car and found it was being driven by a learner driver who was unaccompanied.

The car was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice was also issued.