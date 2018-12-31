Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming week for County Kildare

According to Met Eireann, the weather will remain largely settled for the coming week with the possibility of more sunny spells as the week progresses.

New Year's Eve, will continue largely dry, but a little patchy rain or drizzle will occur in the west and northwest. There will be a good deal of cloud about but some brightness will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will be generally dry on New Year's Eve night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees and light westerly winds.

It will be rather cloudy on New Year's Day but it will remain dry in most places. Little or no wind and highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.

Met Eireann states that current indications are that high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the rest of the week, giving largely dry and calm weather with occasional sunshine breaking through. It will however turn a bit colder with afternoon temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees. Some frost may form at night where cloud breaks.