Gardai investigating Christmas assault in Edenderry

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Saturday last, December 22 at approximately 1:30am.

The alleged attack took place in the School Lane area of Edenderry.

It is believed a man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted by another male while making his way home from a social event.

The man received non-serious facial injuries during the attack.

It's understood the assault was disrupted by a passing vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing.